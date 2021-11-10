Wednesday PM Forecast: two fronts before the weekend

The only mentionable shot at showers in the 7-Day Forecast will come on Thursday morning. This particular front will not deliver cooler temperatures, but they are not far away.

Next 24 Hours: Winds will be out of the southeast overnight, in advance of an approaching cold front. The onshore breeze combined with mostly cloudy skies, will result in low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cold front will slide into the area on Thursday morning. While no major impacts are expected, a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms will move through between dawn and noon. Part of the morning commute or early Veteran’s Day activities could have a period of rain to dodge. Clearing is expected by afternoon with some sun possibly returning prior to dusk. Though winds will turn around to the northwest, high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

Up Next: Cool air will be delayed until a secondary front passes through on Friday night. This boundary will be even more starved for moisture than the first so it is likely to pass by dry. Following the front, northerly winds will cause dry, mainly clear conditions and below average temperatures into early next week. Generally, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will be the coolest day with highs struggling for the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda has been producing a large area of showers. Although the activity has increased near center, the system has not acquired sufficient characteristics to be classified as a subtropical storm. There is a 50 percent chance for development before it moves over cooler water by Friday. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: As an upper level trough deepens from the Great Lakes region into the Southeast U.S., an associated cold front will work in from the northwest on Thursday morning with a band of showers and possibly thunderstorms. The ingredients for severe weather are quite low and with meager instability, not all will even hear rumbles of thunder. Until the front, temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages. As the cold front passes and the upper level trough settles over the Southeast, a reinforcing wave of energy will dig into the trough and send a secondary cold front through the area on Friday. Since the boundary will struggle for moisture in the wake of the first, it should pass with little precipitation. On Saturday morning, surface high pressure will take over the region once again. High temperatures will be reduced to the lower 60s on Saturday with nighttime lows dipping into the upper 30s. Dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend into early next week with yet another weak front passing Sunday night and maintaining at or slightly below average temperatures.

--Josh

