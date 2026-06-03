Wednesday PM Forecast: temporary drying for parts of Capital Area

A cold front will clear some of the humidity and thunderstorms out on Thursday. However, the change will be temporary, with a big swing back in the other direction expected for the weekend.

Weak Front: brief dip in humidity, daily rain coverage

Weekend T-Storms: no washouts but scattered downpours and lightning

Tropics: quiet!

Tonight & Tomorrow: A weak front separating very humid tropical air and slightly drier inland air, will push through the Capital Area tonight, ending showers and thunderstorms by about midnight. With partial clearing, lows will slip into the low 70s. With the front stalled between I-10 and the coast on Thursday, the weather forecast will be split depending on your location. Those along and south of I-10 won't see much relief from the humidity and will also have the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. Those north of I-12 will enjoy a subtle drop in humidity and relatively drier conditions. More sun will be available, especially for those northern sections, and highs will push into the upper 80s. There will be a brisk east wind at 10-20 mph as well, leading to minor coastal flooding and dangerous conditions for smaller boats out at sea.





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Up Next: The front will lose its grip on the Capital Area as early as Friday. Deep tropical moisture will surge back across the Gulf Coast. Once again, humidity will be close to maximized and rain coverage will become scattered during the afternoons. Especially Saturday and Sunday, some of the thunderstorms could dump heavy rain in a short time, leading to nuisance street flooding and poor drainage flooding. Aside from the rain, have an indoor backup ready for any outdoor plans due to the possibility of dangerous lightning. Fortunately, neither day will be a total washout.

Next week, the atmosphere may warm and stabilize a bit. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be a bit fewer and farther between, and highs will get back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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