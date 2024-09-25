Wednesday PM Forecast: less humid air to spill across region

A cold front will push through the Capital Area into Thursday ushering in much less humid air to end the workweek. Meanwhile, Hurricane Helene will batter much of Florida and Georgia.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The cold front protecting southeast Louisiana from Hurricane Helene will move in with a added bonus tonight. Humidity will gradually fall into the morning and wake up temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Just a few clouds will linger. Skies will gradually clear from north to south on Thursday. You will notice a much more comfortable warmth with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, below average for the first time in more than a week. There will be an increased breeze of 10-20mph behind the front and in part because of Hurricane Helene to the southeast.

Up Next: Friday morning will start with one of the coolest temperatures in several months as thermometers will be in the low 60s. An afternoon of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures will follow. The weekend will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity. A string of pleasant mornings is also expected with lows in the mid 60s. Rain will be hard to find through the remainder of the forecast with temperatures only gradually working back above average by the middle of next week. Still, humidity levels do not look like they will revisit the current feel in this forecast.

The Tropics: Hurricane Helene is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and beginning to steadily strengthen with maximum winds increasing over 85mph. Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Thursday night. Officials are urging residents of the Big Bend area of Florida to rush completion of preparations to protect life and property. The storm is expected to begin moving due north and then northeast on approach to land. An increasing forward speed will also transport hurricane conditions well inland across the Southeast United States.

A broad low pressure system associated with a tropical wave located west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is currently located several hundred miles to the northeast of Bermuda. The system is currently producing winds up to storm force, and environmental conditions could support the low developing some subtropical or tropical characteristics over the next several days as the system moves generally east-northeastward, remaining over the central Subtropical Atlantic.– Josh

