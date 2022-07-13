Wednesday PM Forecast: a rinse and repeat summer forecast

Lawns and gardens should be able to stay lush over the next several days. Though you might not receive rain at your location specifically every day, there is a chance on the board through the middle of next week.

Next 24 Hours: Pop up showers and thunderstorms that developed during the afternoon hours will diminish into the evening. However, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms across Mississippi and Alabama could hold together long enough to reach hours north of I-10 before midnight. Beyond that, clearing is anticipated into the morning with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday will begin with some sunshine and another run for the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon bringing the highest areal coverage of rain this week—about 60 percent of the 13 parish, 3 county viewing area should get some action.

Up Next: A weak trough of low pressure will meander near the southeast Louisiana coast through the weekend. Largely following the normal daily rhythm, once high temperatures reach the low 90s by early afternoon, the presence of the low pressure will help pop off a few showers and thunderstorms. Common in the summer season, any thunderstorms will be capable of dropping a lot of rain in a short time, which could lead to some street and poor drainage flooding. The rainfall forecast is for about 1-3 inches across the 13 parish, 3 county forecast area around Baton Rouge. The highest amounts will occur south and east of the city with the lowest amounts north and west of the city. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: A weak trough of low pressure draped over the northern Gulf of Mexico will remain a trigger point for showers and thunderstorms to develop over the next several days. However, dry upper level air surging into the region from the north has been fighting against the convection developing closer to the coast and making it hard for any sustained growth further inland. A weak front may be driven into the region into Thursday providing some additional lift for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime warming will still be needed for convection to get going and so this will be primarily afternoon activity. A very stagnant pattern looks to set up across the country for the weekend and beyond. A weak upper level trough of low pressure will remain in the Southeast and that will promote enough instability for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Any given day, about 30-60 percent areal coverage is anticipated with any thunderstorms capable of downpours. Through early next week, generally 1-3 inches of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts. Some minor poor drainage flooding is possible where this occurs.

