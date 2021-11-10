65°
Wednesday morning crash on Miss River Bridge causes delays, minor injuries
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge left at least one person injured, officials say.
The I-10 West crash resulted in the temporary blockage of lanes on both sides of the bridge and caused delays around 8 a.m.
Officials say the wreck caused minor injuries and sent one person to an area hospital for treatment.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
