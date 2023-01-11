Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be steamy this afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain

Watching record heat this afternoon and then the 30s are back in the forecast by Friday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cloudy and humid start to the day. Overnight as winds shifted out of the south more moisture funneled into the area pumping in some dense cloud cover to start the day. With the added humidity we have a greater chance of seeing some spotty showers this afternoon. Daytime highs will be flirting with record heat. The number to beat is 80° and we are expecting some parts of the Capital Area to break that record. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper-60s as the cold front approaches.

Up Next: Thursday will not be a total washout, but there will be some showers along a cold front that will move through the Capital Area early. You can expect to start seeing rain before sunrise, this will be isolated showers ahead of the main line. The cold front becomes more developed as the sunrises and the bulk of the rain will move through just before lunch. We are expecting less than an inch of rain, but depending on where showers set up localized areas could pick up more. By 2 PM everyone will be in the clear and winds will shift out of the north. This will leave us with clear skies and cool temperatures as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will rapidly fall to the upper-30s to start your Friday and the mid-50s as the high. The cooler, drier weather will stick around into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.