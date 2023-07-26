Wednesday AM Forecast: Less showers and more heat setting in to end the week

Rain chances stay low, that means temperatures will have plenty of time to HEAT up.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: More of the same for your forecast today. At the start of the week, we had heat of course but a little bit lower humidity that left us feeling comfortable during the afternoon hours. Each day on, we are watching for humidity to slowly increase and for heat index values to crank back up. Today is starting with temperatures in the mid-70s and clear skies. As the day goes on temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s, but we are watching heat index values closely. Feels like temperatures today are expected to be anywhere from 99-104° during the afternoon hours. The radar will stay mostly clear, little to no relief from the heat today.

Up Next: Temperatures to start your Thursday will be in the mid-70s, and daytime highs will break the mid-90s again. A few coastal showers will be possible, but most people will stay completely dry. Each day dew points will continue climbing, and that’s when we have to start keeping a close eye on feels like temperatures. Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper-90s and your feels like temperatures could be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. For the rest of the workweek we are watching the upper-level pattern. Currently we are just downstream of a ridge. This is going to make it hard for showers to form and keep our forecast hot. Showers will be hard to find and feels like temperatures will start to creep back up near heat advisory status later in the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

A weak trough of low pressure is located between Bermuda and the Bahamas. Development of this system is not anticipated while it moves west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.