Wednesday AM Forecast: Hot and humid until showers come back

There is no heat advisory but plenty of heat until the showers move in.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: There is no heat advisory today, but you can still expect the heat index to be near 105° this afternoon. A few showers will roll through later this evening between 5 and 8 p.m. Areas north of Baton Rouge are most likely to see showers before they die out. That will be the beginning of a wet pattern for the rest of the week.

Up Next: Thursday is when we start to see some changes. The day will start out dry, and widespread showers and storms will move in later in the day. Most areas will see rain and the storms will also be capable of very gusty winds and heavy flooding rains. There will be a bit of dry time overnight with temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday is looking gloomy with on and off showers starting in the morning. Heavy downpours will be possible again. Temperatures will be capped in the low to mid 80s. Saturday is trending rainy as well with showers likely in the afternoon hours. The wet trend will be short lived, and Sunday will be mostly dry with just a few scattered showers. Rain will become more isolated early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the Caribbean, but it is not a concern for the local area.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

A tropical wave near northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.