Weather experts say a tornado passed through Kenner on Tuesday

KENNER — In less than a week, two tornadoes have reportedly ripped through Louisiana's southeast region, each leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

After a severe Monday night storm that continued on into Tuesday morning damaged a Kenner building that's often used to host children's activities, employees of the AP Clay Center took a look at the destruction and assumed it was the result of rain and wind alone.

But the National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans confirmed that the damage may have been the work of one of two tornadoes that touched down in southeast Louisiana on Tuesday morning, WWL-TV reports.

The NWS says damage reported in Jefferson Parish south of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was the result of an EF-0 tornado with winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The Decatur Street-based AP Clay Center was hit badly.

According to WWL-TV, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the tornado severely damaged the building's roof and air-conditioning units. Flooding was also a problem, as up to an inch of water crept into the structure's classroom and offices, causing damage to desks and other equipment.

Despite these obstacles, officials and employees of the AP Clay Center are ready to move forward with disaster relief efforts so the center can continue to be a source of assistance to local children.

The tornado that hit the building wasn't the only one in the region.

WWL-TV notes that the NWS confirmed a second, separate tornado also formed just before 3 a.m. near Madisonville.

It's likely that a waterspout was generated near the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and then trekked its way onshore, near Guste Island. The tornado then moved across mainly uninhabited swampland.

The NWS assessed area tree damage and said this indicated that an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 75 mph hit the region.