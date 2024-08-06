'We're prepared:' WBR superintendent says school district is ready for laws aimed at classrooms

BATON ROUGE - Students and teachers across Louisiana could get a lesson in legal wrangling between the state and a group of parents over the mandate to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

In June, parents filed a lawsuit against the state saying the law violated the Constitution's First Amendment.

"The Ten Commandments is not symbolic of any one particular religion," Gov. Jeff Landry said. “What I would say to those parents is that if those posters are in school, and they find them so vulgar - just tell your child ‘don’t look at it.’”

Parents from East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans, St. Tammany, and Vernon parishes all signed onto the lawsuit. In those parishes the Ten Commandments won’t go up in classrooms yet.

Chandler Smith is the superintendent of the West Baton Rouge School District. Currently, West Baton Rouge parents are not involved in the litigation.

Smith says after the past legislative sessions, there’s been a lot to take in with so many new laws focused on the classroom, including changes to discipline in handbooks in the state.

“It's been busy,” Smith said. “We've had a lot to prepare for a lot of policy changes that our board had to implement, but we're prepared. The law doesn't go into effect until January 2025 anyway, so we're holding off until all of that is fleshed out.”

State leaders say the signs will be paid for by individual donations, not by the state.