'We anticipate meeting local needs': ExxonMobil gives update on fuel situation at BR refinery

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil gave an update Wednesday on the fuel production at its refinery in Baton Rouge as the capital area deals with widespread fuel shortages.

The company said the fuels terminal at the Baton Rouge Refinery typically produces 517,000 barrels of fuel per day. Over the past nine days, that terminal has provided about 230,000 barrels.

“It’s ExxonMobil’s priority is to ensure our Fuels Terminal has gasoline and diesel to meet local emergency responder and community demand. We have inventory on hand to continue to supply the terminal, and we anticipate meeting local needs,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Dave Oldreive said.

ExxonMobil said its current output is enough fuel to fill more than 1,200 truckloads or more than 9.5 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.