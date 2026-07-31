WBRZ's Positively BR aims to highlight what makes Baton Rouge special

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is full of positive news stories worth sharing, and our new digital lifestyle show on WBRZ is bringing those stories straight to viewers.

Positively BR is a new show focused on the people, places, and experiences that make the Capital Region special. In each episode, Angelica Butine will highlight local businesses, community members, upcoming events and hidden gems—all while giving viewers a chance to be part of the conversation.

The first episode kicks things off celebrating National Avocado Day with Modesto featuring one of Baton Rouge’s favorite flavors.

Viewers are also introduced to residents who are helping shape the community, like local muralist Morgan Tanner. Tanner, one of the artists behind the colorful murals seen throughout Baton Rouge, brings walls to life while showcasing creativity and connection across the city.

The episode also takes viewers on a One Tank Trip to Bogalusa’s Lake Isabelle, a clear-water destination offering a getaway without having to travel far. The segment highlights the outdoor adventure waiting just a short drive away for those looking to explore more of Louisiana.

Viewers will be looped in on upcoming events, including the Miss Louisiana competition and Prairieville native Ella Clark's plans to represent the state on a national stage.

Staying on entertainment news, we'll tell you about some upcoming music and other events around the region, including the unveiling of the 2027 Wall of Fame stars and the official poster for the 91st Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival. Morgan City recently unveiled the festival’s 2026 poster, with artist Genevieve Breckoff-Bullock taking the top spot in the festival’s open art competition. This marks the third time Breckoff-Bullock has created the official festival poster.

Viewers will get a look at what’s happening at the Manship Theatre. In August, the theatre will celebrate one of the most iconic duos in music history with Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute, a performance honoring the best-selling duo in rock and roll history. They're scheduled for August 6, 2026, click HERE for more information.

“Hello, Gorgeous!,” a two-weekend celebration of Barbra Streisand, will also feature art, film and music. The celebration includes original set design paintings by Gene Callahan, a Baton Rouge native and Academy Award-winning movie set designer. Details on this event can be found HERE.

As we wrap things up, we'll introduce you to one of the people who helps Baton Rouge wake up each morning- 2une-In's April Davis. As always, we'll end the show with ideas for you to celebrate living in Baton Rouge!

This week we'll highlight:

From food and art to local events and the people making a difference, Positively BR aims to showcase the stories that make Baton Rouge a place to celebrate.

We'd love it if you subscribe to this new program either through YouTube or Spotify. It'll premiere each Friday at noon!