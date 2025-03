WBRZ's newest reporter visits Mamou for Mardi Gras

MAMOU — WBRZ's newest reporter, Angelica Butine, visited Mamou on Tuesday to catch its Mardi Gras festivities.

The annual Courir de Mardi Gras draws thousands to the prairie community in Evangeline Parish.

Riders on horseback set out in the morning to gather material to make a gumbo in the afternoon.