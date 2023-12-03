WBRZ News 2 honored at regional Emmy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Members of the WBRZ News 2 team were honored Saturday night with the Emmy Award for Excellence in Coverage of Societal Concerns.

The award was presented to Chris Nakamoto, Brandi B. Harris, Joe McCoy, Scott Cardinale, Kevin Davidson and Michael Shingleton for their work on the special presentation, "Our City, Our Problem: The Fentanyl Crisis."

The 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards ceremony took place at the Diplomat Beach Resort in South Florida.



Entries in the region come from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico. Nominees were announced in October.

Several other WBRZ News 2 entries were among the nominees this year.



For Crime and Justice coverage, the Investigative Unit entry "Rape Victim Ordered to Pay Child Support" received a nomination. Chris Nakamoto, Joe McCoy and Michael Shingleton were the nominees.

In the Interview/Discussion category, "Sunday Journal: Judy in Disguise at 55" received a nomination for John "J.P." Pastorek.

Finally, in the category of Weather, a retrospective special "Hurricane Andrew: 30 Years Later" received a nomination for Michael Shingleton and Josh Eachus.