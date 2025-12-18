72°
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Zachary Police chief found in contempt

Thursday, December 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh & Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Zachary Police Chief Daryl Lawrence, who also serves as city marshal, was found in contempt of court Thursday.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that a Zachary City Court judge had previously ordered deputy marshals to deliver a check from a civil ruling. When it was not done to the judge's specifications, he held Lawrence in contempt due to his status as head marshal. 

Thursday, Lawrence was ordered by Judge Conachen to pay court fees and complete eight hours of community service. 

Henry Olinde, a lawyer from Zachary PD, says they are evaluating the post-ruling options. 

