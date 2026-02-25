WBRZ Investigative Unit: Woman says New Roads firefighter sent explicit texts, photos when she was a minor

NEW ROADS - First responder Aaron Edwards is currently suspended from all three of his jobs as Louisiana State Police troopers investigate him for inappropriate behavior with teens.

Edwards is a part-time deputy at the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a full-time firefighter at the Baton Rouge Fire Department and also employed at the New Roads Fire Department.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke to a young woman who claims to be one of the teens victimized by Edwards.

"This been going on since I was 16," said the woman, who we are not identifying. She and Edwards work together.

Her allegations against Edwards are made more disturbing by the fact that they apparently went unchecked.

"I brought it to the chief. The chief said he would handle it. It never got handled,” she said. "It took for someone to go to higher-ups to get this taken care of."

The woman shared text messages that she says came from Edwards more than a year ago, when she was 17.

The woman says Edwards also allegedly sent her a nude photo of himself, then later took her phone and deleted it when she refused to.

"I told Aaron that I was going to tell someone and he actually threatened me to make me lose my job that I just got,” she said.

The woman said Edwards threatened to make up rumors about her to embarrass her and offered to give her money to keep quiet. Despite that, the woman tells us she did report his behavior several times.

"It's not just me. And if I wasn't stronger, my childhood would have been taken from me. I would have had to hold that with me for the rest of my life."

District 5 Chief Pedro Leonard confirmed Wednesday that Edwards was suspended. He did not wish to make a statement during the investigation.

Marty Frey, chairman of the fire board that oversees fire departments in Pointe Coupee, told us they've never received complaints about Edwards being inappropriate toward minors, but that it would have been up to his chief to bring any information forward.

Eric Hayes, who said he is representing Edwards, told us they "unequivocally deny" the accusations.