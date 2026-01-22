WBRZ Investigative Unit: Third TKE member cited in hazing investigation; LSUPD expect more to be charged

BATON ROUGE — A third member of the LSU chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon has been cited in connection with a hazing investigation of the fraternity.

Logan Greneaux, 20, is being charged as a principle to criminal hazing and simple battery, LSU Police records from Thursday say. Several other suspects are also expected to be charged in the coming days, the police report says.

Greneaux is the third person to be charged in the investigation of TKE allegedly hitting pledges, joining 19-year-old Brody Tanner and 22-year-old Thomas Lavergne, who were issued summons on Wednesday. Because the charges for all three are misdemeanors, the trio was not booked into jail and their mugshots were not taken.

The alleged battery happened at two different locations off LSU's campus on Thursday, Oct. 9; on Monday, Oct. 13, a report was made to LSU Police.

The Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity sent the following statement after Tanner and Lavergne's charges were made public:

When our local chapter learned about the alleged behavior, it proactively self-reported it to university authorities. Tau Kappa Epsilon does not condone violence of any kind and, as more facts are established, we will take appropriate action through our accountability process. Currently, we are supporting the university and law enforcement’s ability to investigate and encourage our members to fully cooperate without interference. We are happy to make further comment at the conclusion of the investigation.

In 2017, Phi Delta Theta pledge and LSU student Max Gruver died during a fraternity hazing incident. Max's family championed the "Max Gruver Act," which criminalized hazing in the state of Louisiana.