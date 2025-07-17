81°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Nine years after police ambush, family and friends remember the victims
BATON ROUGE - Thursday marks nine years since six law enforcement officers were ambushed and four of them were killed at a car wash.
Today, JP shared his conversations with some of the family and friends of the victims of the attack as they honored their memory on this anniversary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Zoo will host its first-ever car show this fall
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Nine years after police ambush, family and friends remember the...
-
Man arrested for forgery; allegedly had impaired mother sign over $100,000 from...
-
EBRSO: Two arrested after multi-parish drug raid results in fentanyl, cocaine seized
-
Southern football picked atop the SWAC West once again