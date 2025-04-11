80°
WBRZ capitol correspondent Alexis Marigny visits Port Allen Middle School career fair
PORT ALLEN — Students at Port Allen Middle School had a chance to learn about future careers at the school's career fair on Friday.
Seventh and eighth-grade students visited each business from across the capital region, including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Southern University, Couyon's Barbeque and even WBRZ.
WBRZ's capitol correspondent Alexis Marigny spoke to the future of Port Allen, hopefully mingling with some potential future journalists.
