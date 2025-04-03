87°
WBRSO searching for multiple suspects following a slew of Walmart thefts

2 hours 21 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 2:11 PM April 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

PORT ALLEN — Detectives are searching for three suspects in connection to a series of Walmart thefts. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying three individuals for allegedly stealing merchandise at separate times from a Port Allen Walmart between the months of February and March.

Detectives said the suspects selected various amounts of merchandise and then left the store without paying. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.

