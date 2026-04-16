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WBR deputies arrest man wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Pennsylvania

1 hour 2 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 1:48 PM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a man wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped 25-year-old Ameer Nassar, of Houston, on Tuesday as he was driving a box truck on I-10 westbound for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Nassar was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police. He allegedly hit and killed a 33-year-old truck driver in Bethel Township, Pennsylvania, in the same box truck he was driving through West Baton Rouge Parish. The truck driver had pulled over on the shoulder of the road and was adjusting straps when Nassar allegedly crashed into him and then kept driving. 

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Nassar was booked in West Baton Rouge Parish but has since been transferred into the custody of Pennsylvania State Police. 

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