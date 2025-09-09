90°
Water services to be disconnected in Patterson after break in main water line
PATTERSON — The City of Patterson's water services will be disconnected Tuesday afternoon after a break in the main water line, according to the Patterson Police Department.
The outage will begin at 3 p.m. and should last around an hour, PPD said on social media.
An alert will be sent out to customers when the water is back on, police said.
