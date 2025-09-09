90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Water services to be disconnected in Patterson after break in main water line

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 12:16 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

PATTERSON — The City of Patterson's water services will be disconnected Tuesday afternoon after a break in the main water line, according to the Patterson Police Department.

The outage will begin at 3 p.m. and should last around an hour, PPD said on social media. 

Trending News

An alert will be sent out to customers when the water is back on, police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days