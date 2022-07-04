WATCH: University of Alabama implodes decades-old dormitory

TUSCALOOSA - A dormitory that's housed more than 50,000 people at the University of Alabama since 1968 was imploded on the Fourth of July.

The detonation went off without a hitch early Monday morning, destroying Julia Tutwiler Hall.

The school said about 2,000 holes were drilled into the 13-story building and filled with roughly 675 pounds of dynamite. It took about 20 seconds after initial explosion for the entire structure to come down.