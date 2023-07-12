81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Tigers sent off to Omaha for first College World Series since 2017

3 weeks 6 days 16 hours ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 8:40 AM June 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, LSU Baseball was seen off to Omaha, where they will be playing in their first College World Series since 2017. 

The sendoff was on WBRZ's YouTube channel here starting at 9 a.m. and on WBRZ Plus. Stream the celebration on demand in the player below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days