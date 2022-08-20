WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean

BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with 4 star recruit and LSU football commit Khai Prean on the recruiting process, what he can bring to the Tigers, his relationship with Brian Kelly, the LSU coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class. #KeepKhaiHome