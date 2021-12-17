WATCH: Power lines surge as crews battle raging house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were met with massive flames and sparking power lines while responding to a house fire in Baton Rouge Friday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened around noon at a house on Packard Street near Stutz Street.

The department said the fire was sparked by an unattended candle left burning inside the home. Video from the scene shows the house consumed by flames, and nearby power lines were surging and sparking.

BRFD reports one resident escaped the home unharmed, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.