74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Power lines surge as crews battle raging house fire in Baton Rouge

1 hour 44 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, December 17 2021 Dec 17, 2021 December 17, 2021 1:30 PM December 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were met with massive flames and sparking power lines while responding to a house fire in Baton Rouge Friday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened around noon at a house on Packard Street near Stutz Street.

The department said the fire was sparked by an unattended candle left burning inside the home. Video from the scene shows the house consumed by flames, and nearby power lines were surging and sparking.

BRFD reports one resident escaped the home unharmed, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days