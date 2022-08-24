Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Police K-9 struggles to wear paw-protection boots
CLINTON, CT - A police station in Connecticut captured adorable footage of one of their K-9's trying out new boots, which are designed to protect his paws from the hot pavement.
The K-9, named Sonny, is seen in the video struggling to test out the "shoes."
"Yesterday at the Dogs on Deck demo we were parked in an area which was mostly pavement," police wrote on Instagram.
"I was concerned the pavement would be too hot for his pads so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to try out our Ruff Wear dog booties.. it was comical experience to say the least."
Yesterday at the Dogs on Deck demo we were parked in an area which was mostly pavement. I was concerned the pavement would be too hot for his pads so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to try out our Ruff Wear dog booties.. it was comical experience to say the least. @eastonpd_k9tj took to it much better than Sonny did. . . .#happyfeet?? #happyfeet #germanshepherd #K9 #K9unit #PoliceK9 #furmissile #policedog #whelen #landshark #Police #K9Sonny #K9Handler #GSD #K9Partner #germanshepherd24 #dogsofinstagram #workingdogsofig #gsdofinstagram #rawmeatdiet #K9strong #gsdstagram #youarewhatyouread #workingdogmagazine
