90°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored injury
BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave an update on swirling rumors of an injury to starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after Friday's practice ahead of a press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.
Kelly said Nussmeier has patella tendinitis stemming from a knee injury in 2023. The coaching staff is giving Nussmeier time to rest and recover.
"On a scale of 1-10, this is like a 1.5," Kelly said.
LSU is set to play at Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30, in a heavy-hitting matchup to start the year.
Watch the full press conference with Joe Sloan here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all over...
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...
-
WATCH: Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all...
-
Livingston Parish celebrates first day of 2025-26 school year
-
2une In Previews: Local 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Interview with the Vampire' child stars...