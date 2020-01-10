75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game

2 hours 28 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 January 10, 2020 6:13 PM January 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Tigers have arrived in the Big Easy ahead of Monday's hugely anticipated match-up with Clemson.

The LSU football team left campus Friday afternoon and arrived in New Orleans around 6 o'clock. Click the video above to see the full video.

LSU and Clemson will face off in the Superdome for the national title at 7 p.m. Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days