WATCH: Landry, other state officials say Louisianans will see more of their paychecks this season

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry was joined by legislators and members of the Department of Revenue on Wednesday to discuss how "Louisianians will see more of their paycheck this tax season."

"This tax season is going to be like every Louisiana citizen hit the lottery," Landry said.

The governor said this is due to the passing of the largest income tax cut in the state's history during the 2024 Tax Reform Special Session.

Following that session, Landry signed bills into law that modified the state's tax policy, including the reduction of corporate tax rates to 5.5%, the elimination of a corporate franchise tax, lowering income tax for residents to a flat rate of 3% and making the standard deduction $12,500.

Landry says that means the average Louisiana family will save $500, and the average working individual will save $261.

"All because we increased the standard deduction, eliminated the income tax for our lowest earners, and lowered our rate to among the lowest in the country."

Landry also pushed on two pending tax items that will be going to voters in May.

"Amendment Three and Four help us eliminate the inventory tax, and also pay off massive amounts of retirement debt and give teachers a permanent pay raise as well."

Watch the news conference here: