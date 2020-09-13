91°
WATCH: Joe Burrow scores first NFL touchdown!

CINCINNATI, Oh. - Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow scored his first touchdown in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #1 draft pick took off 23-yards into the endzone to give his a team an early 7-0 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. 

