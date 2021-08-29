WATCH: Hurricane Hunters capture breathtaking video inside Ida

Hurricane Hunters captured remarkable video inside the eye of Hurricane Ida shortly before it made landfall Sunday.

Video taken by the crew aboard the "Miss Piggy" showed the calm inside the eye wall of the storm.

OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO - Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during morning mission 08.29.21. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Visit https://t.co/JRMe4KQZfE for NOAA event resources. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/STHD6mWwgd — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2021

Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

The hurricane made landfall in south Louisiana around noon Sunday. Get the latest storm updates here.