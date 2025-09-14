82°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH HERE: WBRZ Sports2 preseason football special airs on Ch. 2
BATON ROUGE - Football season for LSU and Southern is right around the corner! The WBRZ Sports2 team is getting you ready for game time with an hour-long special on WBRZ.
Watch on Ch. 2, WBRZ+, or stream on our Facebook or YouTube page:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
9th annual Taste of the Deep South festival
-
Man killed while intervening in argument, police looking for shooter
-
Bullet casings found next to car with broken windshield at LSU Law...
-
BRPD: 1 man in serious condition after overnight drive-by shooting
-
Brian Kelly combats scrutiny of No. 3 LSU's offense with a rant...