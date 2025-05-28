WATCH: Gov. Landry signs insurance, tort reform bills passed in 2025 legislative session.

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry signed a series of insurance reform bills passed in the 2025 legislative session during a news conference Wednesday.

"Today, we’ve taken steps to shield Louisianans from frivolous lawsuits driven by trial lawyers—using a data-driven strategy. And we made it clear to insurance companies that they must answer to their policyholders. Over the past fifty days, I am proud to say that the only side I’ve stood with is the people of Louisiana," Landry said.

The tort reform bills come after a bill package made it through legislature that Landry said would lower state insurance rates and make it more resemble Texas' state policies.

Part of the new legislation would make it harder for people to claim pre-existing injuries were caused by motor vehicle accidents, raise award exclusion rates for uninsured drivers, increase punishments for people caught texting and driving and exclude insurance advertisement costs from customers' premium increases.

Landry signed the following bills into law:

HB 148: Insurance Commissioner Authority

Grants the Insurance Commissioner greater authority to hold down rates.

HB 450: Housley Presumption

Would require someone who sued over injuries in a car accident to show that the injuries actually occurred during the accident.

HB 434: No Pay No Play

Would disallow a driver without car insurance from collecting an award for bodily injury medical expenses for any amount below $100,000, up from $15,000 today.

HB 436: Illegal Aliens

Would prohibit undocumented immigrants who are injured in car accidents from collecting general damages

HB 431: Comparative Fault

Would bar drivers responsible for at least 51% of an accident from receiving a damage award to cover their injuries.

Under current law, a driver responsible for, say, 51% of the accident can collect a payment equal to 49% of the overall damage award.

HB 549: Dash Cam Discount

Provides a premium discount for commercial motor vehicles with dashboard cameras and telematics systems.

"Each time that we were told that changes were necessary and we made them, the only casualty continued to be your wallet. And so today, I want our citizens to know that I'm actually tired of the lies I believe through these pieces of legislation. We should see automobile insurance and we can do it without, without harming those that have legitimately suffered injury at the hands of those that are negligible," Landry said at a press conference in April.

Wednesday's conference was streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here: