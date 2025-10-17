WATCH: GMA anchor Robin Roberts unveils new multimedia center at her alma mater Southeastern University

HAMMOND - Good Morning America anchor and Southeastern Louisiana University alumna Robin Roberts was at the university Friday morning to unveil a renovation to D Vickers Hall and the school's multimedia education center.

The expansion includes the new Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center, which will contain three new broadcast media studios, including a newsroom, a film studio and a multimedia studio.

"We want the best for you. The best is yet to come," Roberts said at the ribbon-cutting of the new media center. "This building is stellar. It's beautiful."

Robin said that, while the building exceeded her expectations, the most important thing about the expanded media education facility is the staff of teachers and students who will soon walk its halls.

"You are rooted to rise," Roberts said.

She highlighted three quotes that are featured on the building that showcase Roberts' family and its media legacy.

"(WWL anchor and sister) Sally-Ann Roberts said 'Don't let fear keep you from your destiny,'" Robin Roberts said, adding that her quote, "Dream big," is also featured on the walls of the new building. "The last one, from our dear mother, 'Everybody has a gift. Discover yours and share it with the world.'"

Along with the new media center, a major expansion will be made to the school's communication and media studies department curriculum.

“The new facility greatly enhances the classroom and specialized lab space needed to provide modern instructional opportunities for our students,” Southeastern President William S. Wainwright said.

Watch Roberts at Southeastern here: