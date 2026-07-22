$1,000 reward offered for return of Tangipahoa Parish tractor

AMITE — A $1,000 reward has been offered for the return of a tractor that was stolen from the Amite area.

The tractor and a trail camera were stolen from a property along Austin Brumfield Road in May, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. The tractor was a red model 3016 GD Mahindra with a front loader bucket and bushhog attachments.

TPSO said detectives obtained video from around the time the tractor was believed to have been stolen. An image TPSO shared from the video shows a man walking near the tractor, but investigators have not yet identified him.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the stolen tractor to call 985-549-4734, or Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.