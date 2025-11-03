71°
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as LSU takes aim at Alabama
BATON ROUGE — LSU is playing its first game without Brian Kelly this weekend, facing Alabama instead under the leadership of interim head coach Frank Wilson.
Wilson, an associate coach under the now-fired Kelly, had a bye week to prepare the unranked, 5-3 Tigers for an away game against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers face the Tide on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.
Wilson spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the SEC rivalry.
Watch the news conference here:
