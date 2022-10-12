79°
Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night.
The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together.
The fire departments did not make it immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the fire.
