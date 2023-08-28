Washington Parish public schools closed Tuesday due to 'unforseen circumstances'

WASHINGTON PARISH - Public school students in Washington Parish will be getting an extra day off on Tuesday after the school system cancelled class.

Washington Parish School System announced the closure around 9 p.m. Monday night, but did not give a reason - only "unforseen circumstances." Teachers and faculty will still have to show up for work.

On Monday, Livingston Parish schools were shut down for a bomb threat and last week East Baton Rouge Parish classes were canceled due to a strike from bus drivers.