77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Washington Parish public schools closed Tuesday due to 'unforseen circumstances'

2 hours 27 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, August 28 2023 Aug 28, 2023 August 28, 2023 9:30 PM August 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WASHINGTON PARISH - Public school students in Washington Parish will be getting an extra day off on Tuesday after the school system cancelled class. 

Washington Parish School System announced the closure around 9 p.m. Monday night, but did not give a reason - only "unforseen circumstances." Teachers and faculty will still have to show up for work. 

Trending News

On Monday, Livingston Parish schools were shut down for a bomb threat and last week East Baton Rouge Parish classes were canceled due to a strike from bus drivers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days