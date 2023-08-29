81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Washington Parish public schools closed Tuesday due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

11 hours 54 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, August 28 2023 Aug 28, 2023 August 28, 2023 9:30 PM August 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WASHINGTON PARISH - Public school students in Washington Parish will be getting an extra day off on Tuesday after the school system canceled class. 

Washington Parish School System announced the closure around 9 p.m. Monday night, but did not give a reason - only "unforeseen circumstances." Teachers and faculty will still have to show up for work. 

Trending News

On Monday, Livingston Parish schools were shut down for a bomb threat and last week East Baton Rouge Parish classes were canceled due to a strike from bus drivers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days