Latest Weather Blog
Warm and humid Mother's Day, storms return into Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Southerly winds will continue to pump in gulf moisture, making it feel more muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s overnight. Mother's Day will be warm and humid, with the chance of a stray afternoon shower, mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Looking Ahead:
An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon, but expect most to be dry. Late Sunday night, into Monday morning, a cluster of showers and storms will move through the area. One or two storms could be on the strong side, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday afternoon, due to a frontal boundary stalling over the region. This will keep our weather pattern active through at least Wednesday of next week, until a strong high will move the front out the area on Thursday.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
