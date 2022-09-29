WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher who struck at a casino on the water before fleeing on a bicycle.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted via Facebook that Louisiana State Police are searching for a man who boarded the Hollywood Casino vessel, took money from one victim's pocket and snatched the purse off of the arm of another victim.

He then fled the scene on a bike.

Law enforcement is asking anything anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers.