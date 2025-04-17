Walmart, Ochsner hand out onesies to NICU babies for Easter

BATON ROUGE - Walmart and Oschner partnered to give a gift to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit Thursday afternoon.

The two organizations handed out nine onesies as well as stuffed animals and baskets. Chloe Davidson, the Director of Women Services with Ochsner, said partnering with Walmart is their way if making Easter more special for families.

"Nobody plans on having a NICU baby," Davidson said. "That's not in the cards for anyone. So you plan to spend that first Easter taking pictures with the Easter Bunny, all the first holidays and special moments. We're able to create those moments in the NICU where the family wouldn't be able to at home."