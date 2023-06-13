89°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker police looking for TV bandit
WALKER - Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man who took three flat screen television sets from the Walker Walmart.
A surveillance photo shows the man leaving with a cart full of TVs on May 27.
He is white, with a beard and mustache and was wearing a ball cap at the time.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call Walker Police at 225-270-0850. Those wishing to contact police can also reach them via confidential text by sending TEXTWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gator removed, killed after run-in with law enforcement outside Baton Rouge restaurant
-
DOTD releases new list of statewide projects
-
School administrator allegedly tried to pay teen for lewd photos, was previously...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department unveils new tool to help save lives
-
Gator at Mansur's on the Boulevard