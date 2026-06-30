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Walker Police Department installs permanent drug drop-off box
WALKER - The Walker Police Department has installed a permanent prescription drop-off box.
Residents are encouraged to drop off prescription medication that is expired, unused and unwanted. The drop-off box will be open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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Disposable drugs will include liquids in sealed containers, prescription bottles and injectables in sharps containers. The Walker Police Department will not be able to accept batteries or inhalers due to the risk of explosion during the destruction process.
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