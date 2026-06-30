Former LDWF secretary sentenced to more than 2 years behind bars on bribery charges, reports say

LAFAYETTE — Jack Montoucet, the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who, earlier this year, pleaded guilty to playing a role in a kickback scheme involving a statewide department contract, has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison, The Advocate reported Tuesday.

Montoucet was initially indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in May 2025. The indictment said Montoucet made $122,507.96 off the scheme.

According to The Advocate, Montoucet was sentenced to 27 months on one federal felony count of conspiracy to commit an offense, namely to receive a bribe.

A former state legislator, Montoucet was appointed to head LDWF in January 2017 by former Gov. John Bel Edwards. He resigned abruptly in April 2023 after it came to light that he allegedly conspired with two people, LDWF Commissioner Dusty J. Guidry and business owner Leonard C. Franques IV, from May 2020 to June 2022 to make money for themselves using the agency's authority.

Franques owned two businesses that provided online educational courses to be used by LDWF and were created in 2020.