5, including former police chiefs and Subway owner, plead guilty in decade-long Visa scheme

ALEXANDRIA — Five men, including four former law enforcement officials, pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges stemming from their roles in a decade-long scheme involving fabricated police reports to give Visas to foreign nationals.

Former Forest Hills Chief of Police Glynn Dixon, 62, entered his guilty plea on Tuesday. His four co-conspirators pleaded guilty in recent weeks.

They are:

- Oakdale Subway restaurant owner Chandrakant Patel, 40

- Former Oakdale Chief of Police Chad Doyle, 55

- Former Oakdale Marshal for Ward 5 Michael Slaney, 64

- Former Glenmora Chief of Police Tebo Onishea, 38

Dixon, Doyle, Slaney and Onishea were all still active in those law enforcement roles while participating in the scheme. All five defendants were indicted on July 2, 2025.

WBRZ previously reported that Dixon and Doyle were arrested in Baton Rouge while attending the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police conference at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana, the scheme ran from December 2015 through July 2025. The defendants fabricated police reports documenting armed robberies that never happened and provided those reports to foreign nationals who used them to apply for U-Visas.

U-Visas are a type of immigration status created by Congress in October 2000 for victims of certain crimes who cooperate with law enforcement.

Patel collected thousands of dollars from foreign nationals who wanted to be listed as victims in the fake reports. He then paid the indicted law enforcement officers $5,000 per false report in order to provide appropriate documentation allowing for the approval of the nonimmigrant U-Visas.

Patel also attempted to bribe an agent of the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office with $5,000 in February 2025 to obtain a fraudulent report, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The defendants also submitted falsified documents through the U.S. Postal Service and other carriers, which led to additional mail fraud charges.

"These defendants' disgraceful fraud endangered our community and undermined the public trust in the immigration system solely to line their own pockets," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller. "These guilty pleas confirm the depth of corruption uncovered here and the strength of the evidence developed during an incredible investigation by our law enforcement partners working together."

Dixon, Doyle, Onishea and Slaney each face up to five years in prison. Patel faces up to 20 years in federal prison.