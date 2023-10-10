Walker Elementary student reported to law enforcement after school seizes BB gun

WALKER - School officials say they seized a BB gun from a Walker Elementary student Tuesday morning, dispelling rumors that a weapon was found on campus.

The school system said the student was also reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office after school staff confiscated the item around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

School officials said the student will be disciplined according to school policy. They added that no students were in danger at any time.

Read the full statement here:

School officials seized a BB pistol and law enforcement was notified just before 8:00 a.m. today. At no time were any students threatened or believed to be in danger. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter. The school will follow appropriate district policy and procedures to determine further action as it relates to the student involved. We want to thank our students, staff and teachers who alerted administrators to the matter for their swift and responsible action. Working together, we continue to make Walker Elementary a safer, better learning environment for all our students