Study says Baton Rouge and Lafayette are worst areas for flu

Thursday, November 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A study from Walgreens says Lafayette and Baton Rouge are among the top 10 areas in the U.S. with the most flu activity. 

In the same study, Walgreens found that, nationwide, Louisiana is the state with the second-most flu activity. Nevada is the first. 

Walgreens bases its research on The Walgreens Flu Index, which provides state and market-specific information regarding flu activity. It's compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide. 

Click here for more information on the Walgreens Flu Index and here for helpful suggestions from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to flu-prevention. 

 

