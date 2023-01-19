57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt

Thursday, January 19 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt. 

The manager found a copy of the receipt, which showed that Francis had "clearly" written in the tip for herself, without the customer's knowledge or permission. 

Francis was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft and credit card fraud. 

